NFP partnership aims to support aerospace clients in Canada

Large brokerage NFP Corp. has joined forces with Piiq Risk Partners to form an exclusive Canadian partnership.

With a strategic focus on the aerospace and aviation industries, the collaboration will provide solutions and services to the Canadian operations of global clients, NFP said in a press release Monday.

With over 800 employees in Canada, NFP is a brokerage and consultant that provides property and casualty insurance, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions. Piiq Risk Partners is a global aerospace reinsurance brokerage with offices in London, U.K. and the United States.

“They will work closely with the NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada to support businesses in this sector that have a presence in Canada,” NFP said in the release. “These companies face some of the most complex and unique risks in the world and a risk landscape that is constantly changing due to continuous technological advancements.”

NFP’s Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada provides bespoke strategic expertise to large corporate clients across a range of industries, including aviation and aerospace. This group will provide domestic account servicing in Canada to Piiq’s expanding roster of major clients.

“The collaboration brings to clients a specialized understanding of the global aviation and aerospace industry, access to emerging innovative solutions, customized analytics and a differentiated level of domestic and international service.”

Piiq is led by Philip Smaje and Marcel Chad, which the release says are “two of the world’s leading authorities on risk assessment and solutions to the aviation industry.”

