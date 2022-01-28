Onlia names two new executives

Digital auto and home insurance provider Onlia appointed Lambert Morvan as its new CEO and named Fleur Dujardin president effective Jan. 1, the company said.

The two executives succeed Pieter Louter, who started the company. Louter is returning to Achmea in the Netherlands.

“We are confident that we have the right leader in Lambert Morvan, together with Fleur, to drive the strategy and next evolution of Onlia in Canada. Lambert has been with the Fairfax group for over 20 years,” said board chairman Jean Cloutier.

The leadership changes are intended to position Onlia’s evolution from a managing general agent (underwritten by Verassure) to an insurance company. Onlia’s shareholders are Fairfax and Achmea.

“We are pleased that Fleur Dujardin accepted the position of president at Onlia,” said Onlia board member Robert Otto. “Fleur joins Onlia from Achmea in the Netherlands and was most recently the CEO of their fastest growing insurtech – InShared.”

