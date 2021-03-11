Proposed class action filed in Saskatchewan over COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care

REGINA – A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed in Saskatchewan against a long-term care operator alleging it lacked proper resources to handle COVID-19.

Documents filed Thursday at Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench say the novel coronavirus spread through different Extendicare locations last fall.

One of those was Extendicare Parkside in Regina, where a statement of claim says at least 41 residents have died of COVID-19.

The claim from Merchant Law Group says reports by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and internal audits had warned of pre-existing issues, including a lack of single rooms.

“For residents who survived the Extendicare COVID-19 outbreaks, they endured, and continue to endure harsh and intolerable treatment at Extendicare Saskatchewan locations,” it reads.

“They were locked down in their rooms, feared for their safety and lives, knew other residents were dying around them and were unable to have visits with their loved ones and family members.”

The suit also alleges that Extendicare didn’t have proper infection controls in place. It is seeking damages for loss of life, funeral expenses, emotional distress on family members and residents, as well as medical treatment for long-term COVID-19 effects.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Our focus at this time is solely on providing quality care to our residents, and supporting our families and team members,” said an emailed statement from Extendicare.

“We share in the sadness of our community over the devastating toll COVID-19 has taken on Extendicare Parkside and other long-term care homes across the country.”

“We’ll respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal channels in due course.”

One of the plaintiffs listed in the suit, Marie Albert, was a short-term resident at Parkside who contracted COVID-19 and now has to be on oxygen and has limited mobility.

“She survived but with devastating impacts on her enjoyment of life,” the claim reads.

The suit says Albert had been in a four-bed room until recently. When two residents moved, she was placed in a two-person room.

Extendicare Inc. and Extendicare Canada own or lease five long-term care homes and four long-term retirement communities in Saskatchewan, says the claim.

Other proposed class actions have been filed in Canadian courts against care homes that have had COVID-19 outbreaks, including a claim in Ontario against Extendicare.

