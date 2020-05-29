It’s often been said that insurance is a “people business,” but establishing and maintaining personal relationships is challenged by social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of a global pandemic.

Certain professional roles within the industry are perhaps more suited than others to working remotely. But what about roles within an organization that rely on interpersonal relationships and ongoing communication?

The question came up following the first episode of our webinar series in mid-April, COVID-19: Business Continuity in the Digital Age. Here’s how webinar panellist Steve Whitelaw, vice president of broker and industry partnerships at Applied, tackled the question.

Q&A with Steve Whitelaw ( June 1, 2020)

Q: How do you see roles such as production positions and business development evolving in a time where face-to-face contact and networking is not possible?

A: Virtual networking is quickly becoming a reality for professionals across Canada. Many brokerages are using new tools for team engagement. We will see a day where we can connect face-to-face again. In the meantime, it’s been incredible to see our employees and partners explore new virtual networking tools and online learning and growth opportunities.