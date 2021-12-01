QBE names new director of Canada

Ben Hunter joins QBE in January 2022 as director of Canada. Currently vice president, head of marine, energy, construction & risk services at Liberty Mutual Canada, Hunter’s also held leadership roles at Travelers Canada and Chubb Insurance.

In a release, he noted QBE has “built a great reputation as a specialty commercial insurer, with considerable underwriting depth.”

Hunter will report to Peter Burton, executive director, international markets, QBE European Operations and takes over the director Canada role from Jamie Thompson, who became director of financial lines, QBE European Operations in May, 2021.

“We have made significant progress in strengthening our portfolio in Canada over the past few years … we are in an excellent position to take our Canadian business to the next level of success and growth,” Burton said.

