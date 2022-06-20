Canadian Underwriter
News

Quebec court approves $200.9M settlement against Desjardins over data breach

June 20, 2022   by The Canadian Press

Hacker attack and data breach

Print this page Share

MONTREAL – The Superior Court of Quebec has approved a nearly $200.9-million settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Desjardins over a data breach – the largest to date in the Canadian financial services sector.

Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin say everyone affected by the breach, regardless of where they live, will be eligible to claim.

Class members may seek compensation for loss of time that is related to the personal information breach, as well as for identity theft.

In addition, class members who have not already registered for Equifax’s credit monitoring service will be able to do so for five years at Desjardins’ cost, and maintain the other protective measures implemented by Desjardins following the breach for at least five years.

The federal Privacy commissioner said in 2020 that a series of technological and administrative gaps caused the high-profile data breach at the financial co-operative, which he said did not demonstrate the level of attention needed to protect the sensitive personal information entrusted to its care.

The incident compromised the data of 4.2 million people who had active accounts, Desjardins said.

Class members do not have to take any steps at this stage. Notices containing instructions for making claims will be distributed over several months beginning around July 21.

For at least 26 months, a rogue employee was siphoning sensitive personal information collected by Desjardins from customers who had purchased or received products through the organization.

 

Feature image by iStock.com/JuSun

Print this page Share

More News
Related
Desjardins settles 2019 data breach class action lawsuit for up to nearly $201M
Series of gaps allowed massive Desjardins data breach, privacy watchdog says
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked


Keywords