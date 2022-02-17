Canadian Underwriter
Reinsurer opens Montreal office

February 17, 2022   by Canadian Underwriter Staff

Place Jaques Cartier and City Hall of Montreal

Global reinsurance broker Gallagher Re has set up a Montreal branch led by new executive vice president Isabelle LaPalme. She will lead Gallagher Re’s expansion into Quebec and the French-speaking insurance community.

LaPalme will work closely with colleagues in Toronto as part of the 30-person broking, actuarial and catastrophe-modelling team.

She joins Gallagher Re from Aon, where she was most recently chief of broking operations and senior vice president. LaPalme has experience as a consulting, pricing and reserving actuary, and moved into the reinsurance broking sector in 2010.

“We’ve long aspired to build a presence at the heart of the French-speaking Canadian (re)insurance community and no one is better placed to lead that development than Isabelle,” says Geoff Lubert, CEO of Canada for Gallagher Re.

Gallagher Re is a top-three reinsurance broker in Canada and established its Canadian reinsurance broking operation in 2014 as Willis Re.


 

Feature photo courtesy of iStock.com/Vladone

