Sales column: Want a client’s business? Just ask for it

I recently heard radio hosts discussing actor and comedian Pete Davidson’s golden dating resume. They reached the conclusion he’s been in relationships with so many high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande not because he’s charming, self-deprecating or has some kind of ‘big energy.’ It’s because he had the confidence to ask them out.

It’s simple, right? If you want something, ask for it. As brokers, we talk every day with customers who are actively shopping for insurance. But how many of us actually ask for the sale?

A lot of our products in the P&C space – especially in personal lines – are basically pre-sold. The government says insurance is mandatory for drivers. A bank or realtor says it’s required to get a mortgage. A lawyer or business partner may say it’s necessary for a company or needed to land a specific job.

For years, many insurance professionals have behaved like administrators. Clients call and ask for help filling out paperwork to buy something they have to get. And in some instances, they might need assistance picking the right one.

When I began running this company, that’s how we operated. That changed when we hired a teammate who came from a bigger organization outside of insurance where strong sales skills were a necessity. From that point on, we started to experience greater success.

That person taught us to stop being order takers and become good salespeople. We were taught how to develop a need, build a rapport, and then ask for the sale.

This was completely foreign to us. It initially felt offensive, dirty and uncomfortable. But we worked to change our mindset and approach, and soon saw the benefits.

What brokers do isn’t a secret. People know we sell insurance. That’s why they contact us, and it’s our job to earn their business.

When speaking with clients and prospects, be genuine, relatable and build a connection. Never make assumptions. Make an effort to get to know the client. Learn about their needs and work to find solutions that meet them.

Outside of fraud, there’s no such thing as a bad risk. We all make mistakes. It’s important to be empathetic and not judge, no matter what someone’s situation or history may be. You come out on top by showing kindness and respect.

Also, look for other ways to show how your expertise and products can help. If someone calls about auto insurance but you never bring up home or life, you aren’t going to catch those sales.

And if the initial answer is no, ask to contact them again before their next renewal, and make sure you do it. Some relationships take longer to build. Sometimes, we’ve had to reach out to prospects for a few years to try and find them better coverages and rates before they actually became clients.

Good things come from asking. Need proof? Just look at Pete Davidson.

Adam Mitchell is CEO of Mitch Insurance, a Whitby, Ont.-based insurance brokerage. This article is excerpted from one that appeared in Canadian Underwriter‘s April edition.

Feature image via iStock.com/Viktor Morozuk