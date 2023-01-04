Sedgwick appoints new president, property and international business

Tom Simoncic has been appointed as president of Sedgwick’s property and international business.

Simoncic joined Sedgwick through acquisition. He is currently president of property for the Americas for the last seven years and is responsible for servicing clients in Canada as well as the U.S. and Latin America.

He holds over 30 years of industry experience and previously worked for a domestic loss adjusting and forensic engineering company. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and an accounting minor from Central Michigan University.

His appointment follows the news that Ian Muress, Sedgwick’s international chief executive officer, will be retiring March 31, 2023, after a 45-year career.

“Aligning our global property and international businesses under Tom’s leadership unites the resources of our teams across geographies, time zones and cultures,” said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer, in a press release. “His experience forging deep relationships with partners and his proven excellence leading the Canadian, Latin American and U.S. markets will ensure Sedgwick’s global network continues to expand.”

Sedgwick is a technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions provider which offers resources for clients in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines.