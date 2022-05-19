SGI announces first woman president and CEO

Penny McCune will become the first woman to serve as president and CEO of Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), effective June 1.

She succeeds former president and CEO Andrew Cartmell, who retired on April 4, 2022, after a 12-year tenure with the company. Cartmell was the longest-serving president and CEO of the province’s public insurer.

Jeff Stepan, SGI’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will continue to be interim president and CEO until McCune steps into her role.

McCune has had a 36-year career with SGI. She first joined the company as a temporary junior clerk in 1985; most recently, she held the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Auto Fund.

Previous to that, McCune held multiple positions at SGI, including:

Executive Vice President, Claims and Salvage (2014-2016);

Executive Vice President, Customer and Distribution Strategy (2012-2014);

Assistant Vice President, Canadian Operations, SGI CANADA (2004-2012).

“I’m truly honoured to be SGI’s next president and CEO,” said McCune in a press release. “I’ve grown up at SGI, so I know this company well. I understand its value, I care about it, and I believe I can lead it in a manner that will protect its uniqueness and its value to the province. I’m excited to contribute to SGI’s continued success and look forward to what the future holds.”

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, McCune has a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Regina and her Chartered Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

