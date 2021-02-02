Sontiq announces agreement to acquire CyberScout

High-tech security and identity protection company Sontiq announced Tuesday it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire CyberScout, a major provider of cyber products and services tailored to the insurance industry.

“Through Sontiq’s comprehensive product portfolio, major insurance carriers, mutual insurers, and reinsurers will benefit from increased cybersecurity education, protection, forensics, incident response and resolution services,” Massachusetts-based Sontiq said in a press release. “By acquiring CyberScout, Sontiq will further build upon its world-class product platform and expand into the insurance industry with cyber solutions and forensic investigation products and services.”

CyberScout has been operating in Canada in both English and French for about a decade. In August 2020, the company hired Jephunneh Lattiboudeaire as head of Canadian business development. She joined from MGA April Canada. Based in Toronto, Lattiboudeaire will work in tandem with CyberScout’s Canadian Operations Centre in Montreal, which was established in 2013, CyberScout said last August.

CyberScout is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., and offers personal and commercial cyber products, as well as complementary programs that are included in employee benefits packages.

Sontiq’s brands IdentityForce, EZShield, and now CyberScout, “provide a full range of identity and cyber monitoring solutions, best-in-class restoration, and response products and services,” the release said.

“With IdentityForce, CyberScout and EZShield, we have created the trifecta required for all those we serve to combat and recover from the increasing harm resulting from identity crimes and cyber threats,” Sontiq president and CEO Brian J. Longe said of the acquisition. “This is a powerful acquisition for Sontiq. By adding Cyberscout into our product portfolio, we are further strengthening our financial services market position with insurance industry expertise.”

Feature image via iStock.com/Traitov