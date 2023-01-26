Southern Ontario digging out after winter storm, snow still falling in eastern parts

Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.

Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario have been under snowfall warnings, though Environment Canada has now ended public alerts for some regions including Kingston, Barry’s Bay and Bancroft.

Easternmost regions including Prescott and Russell, Ottawa, Cornwall-Morrisburg and Brockville-Leeds remain under snowfall warnings that are set to end later today.

The blast of winter weather prompted many school boards to cancel buses, including those in Toronto, Ottawa, York Region, Peel Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County, but schools were open.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board cancelled buses and closed schools.

Ottawa International Airport has cancelled some flights today, while Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status before heading out.

The Toronto Transit Commission says all its service routes are experiencing general delays related to inclement weather, while GO Transit, which serves the Greater Golden Horseshoe, says it has cancelled some buses.

In Ottawa, OC Transpo says it’s making service adjustments as well.

The storm that hit Ontario on Wednesday disrupted travel plans for thousands after Toronto’s Pearson International Airport reported 25 per cent of its departures and 26 per cent of its arrivals were cancelled. The situation had improved significantly by Thursday morning.

Feature image: People shovel their driveways in a snow blizzard in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette