Spooky Halloween risks that need an insurance policy

Some insurance professionals will be donning costumes at the (virtual) office this Halloween, and others will be taking their kids out trick-or-treating on the weekend.

But just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean it’s time to forget about insurance altogether. London, U.K.-based managing general agent CFC Underwriting recently wrote an article on its appetite for spooky risks — everything from mortality consultants to synthetic humans!

Before getting into some of more bizarre risks the MGA has covered, let’s look at what it hasn’t covered. “As much as we love our extraterrestrial friends, our [kidnap and ransom] team had to decline a submission for alien abduction and impregnation,” CFC wrote in We write that, Halloween edition, published earlier this week. “Regrettably, we also did not cover a Sasquatch sighting which caused severe shock and emotional distress.”

Here are some of the unusual risks CFC’s healthcare, management liability, professions and tech teams have covered.

Childhood fears

Exposure therapy is designed to help you overcome your deepest and darkest childhood fears. Put on a virtual reality headset that simulates scary clowns chasing you through a funhouse. That’ll sort you out, right?

For these digital health exposure therapy companies, CFC provides healthcare, tech and cyber cover (including affirmative bodily injury language arising out of multiple triggers) under its eHealth policy.

Synthetic humans

A medical device manufacturer is developing a synthetic human to be used by hospitals and medical schools to reduce the need for human donors and animals for use in training.

“We provided D&O coverage to meet the requirements of the manufacturer’s seed investors,” CFC said in the article.

Horror games

Not everyone likes to get their fill of thrills, but those who do have probably dabbled in a few of the popular horror games developed by a well-known mobile games developer insured by CFC.

The MGA has provided cover for tech errors and omissions, including contingent bodily injury and property damage, cyber and media, as well as excess directors and officers coverage for game developers.

Modern-day grim reaper

Goodbye grim reapers, hello mortality consultants. These professionals develop computer-based models of how long an individual or population is likely to live and the most likely causes of death.

CFC has provided professional liability cover for the mortality consultancy.

Hello from the other side

If you’re looking to speak to a loved one who is deceased, a tech platform now exists to connect consumers with psychics via the telephone or messaging. But what if a client claims to be defrauded by a psychic’s services?

The tech platform is covered under CFC’s management liability policy.

Feature image by iStock.com/paci77