SUVs are top Canadian auto theft target in 2021

Close to half (45.1%) of private insurance company car theft claims in Canada during 2021 were linked to SUVs, says data compiled by price-comparison website HelloSafe.

The data found approximately 22,500 cars stolen nationwide in 2021 and that the most stolen make and model was the 2018 Lexus RX.

That left private insurance companies on the hook for $542 million in theft-related costs in 2021. In total, auto theft cost Canadians $1 billion in 2021, with police services, prison and justice services and health care for victims accounting for the remaining $458 million, says HelloSafe.

In terms of region, the data found Alberta saw the highest per capita rate of theft with 13.1 cars stolen per 100,000 people. It’s followed by Ontario with 7.3 per 100,000 people and Quebec with 5.9. Atlantic provinces tracked the lowest theft levels at 3.2 per 100,000 residents.

HelloSafe attributes the high SUV theft rate to the vehicle type’s growing popularity and added approximate 2021 theft totals by car type were:

SUVs – 10,140 (45.1%)

Sedans – 7,225 (31.2%)

Trucks – 4,580 (20.4%)

Vans – 540 (2.4%).

