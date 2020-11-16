Swiss Re’s new head of P&C client markets in Canada

Agis Kitsikis has been appointed as Swiss Re’s new head of P&C client markets for Canada and the English Caribbean, effective immediately.

He succeeds Stefan Behr, who recently accepted the position as Swiss Re’s head of business development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kitsikis will lead a team of client managers and market underwriters responsible for engaging in strategic dialogues with Swiss Re’s clients, understanding their priorities, and maintaining Swiss Re’s position as a trusted partner. He’ll report directly to Monica Ningen, Swiss Re’s president and CEO of Canada and English Caribbean.

Kitsikis has spent most of his career in the P&C (re)insurance industry. He has been with Swiss Re for 11 years, holding several executive and leadership positions during that time. His background includes underwriting, building client relationships, leading complex deals, and managing portfolios.

“Agis’ experience, deep knowledge of the market, and strong client relationships make him the perfect fit for this position,” Monica Ningen, Swiss Re’s president and CEO of Canada and English Caribbean, observed in a public statement announcing the appointment. “His skills and passion, complemented by the strong Swiss Re team, will ensure Swiss Re continues to be an industry leader in the Canadian market and a valued partner for our clients.”

He holds a PhD in Astrophysics from Ludwig- Maximilians Universität München, a MSc in Physics from Université de Montréal, and received his undergraduate degree in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Ottawa.