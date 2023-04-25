Thousands of Quebecers lose power after generating station interruption  

MONTREAL – Quebec’s electric utility says thousands are without power in the province after a problem at the Churchill Falls generating station in Labrador.

A Hydro-Quebec spokesman says the station experienced a sudden interruption today, which triggered protection mechanisms that responded by cutting power, adding the utility is investigating what happened.

Around noon, the provincially-owned utility reported just under 500,000 clients without electricity across the province, including Montreal and the Quebec City area.

That number dipped to below 300,000 about 90 minutes later.

Earlier this month, an ice storm hit the province, knocking out power to 1.1 million customers -some for as long as one week.

As well, the provincially-owned utility was hit two weeks ago with a cyberattack that knocked offline its website and mobile application, with a pro-Russian hacker group claiming responsibility.

Feature image by iStock.com/Petra Richli

