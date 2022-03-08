Top 4 brokerage steps into new province with acquisition

Founding Navacord broker partner Jones DesLauriers has announced Navacord’s inaugural partnership in Quebec with the addition of Abatis Risk Management (Abatis Gestion de Risques inc.) to its ranks.

“The addition of Abatis deepens the Jones DesLauriers’ commercial bench strength, further develops their client-centric strategy, with the ability to service clients in French and English, and builds out their practice across the manufacturing, construction and real estate industries in Quebec,” Jones DesLauriers says in a press release Monday.

With offices in Montreal and Lévis, Abatis Risk Management is a commercial brokerage known for its hands-on approach and local, boutique service. It was founded in 2017 and co-owned by president Carl Benjamin and chief operating officer Nicola D’Alessio. In the coming months, Abatis will transition to operating under the Jones DesLauriers brand.

“We’re pleased to welcome Carl and Nicola as partners and shareholders within Navacord,” says T. Marshall Sadd, Navacord’s executive chairman. “They will work closely with our leadership at Jones DesLauriers as we continue to build out Navacord’s presence and value proposition in Quebec.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Toronto, Navacord reports it is one of Canada’s top four commercial insurance brokerages with more than $2.5 billion in annual premium, offering everything from commercial and personal lines to surety, employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Navacord has already made a number of acquisitions this year, most recently with the addition of Stone Insurance Brokers. Based in Manning, Alta., Stone Insurance services clients across northern Alberta and British Columbia, specializing in forestry, farming, transportation, and oil and gas.

