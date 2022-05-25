Top leadership changes at Allstate Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada has announced London Bradley is its new president and CEO.

Bradley assumed the role of president and CEO of Allstate Canada, Pembridge Insurance Company, Pafco Insurance Company and Ivantage Insurance Brokers Inc. (collectively ACG), effective May 20, Allstate Canada says in a press release.

Bradley is currently the senior vice president, east zone leader for Allstate Sales and Distribution with The Allstate Corporation in the United States. He replaces president and CEO Ryan Michel, who will be transferring back to the U.S. to take on the role of president, Allstate Business Insurance with The Allstate Corporation.

For his part, Bradley joined The Allstate Corporation in 1998 as an exclusive agent in the U.S. Midwest region. He transitioned into sales leadership in 2001 and progressed through roles of increasing responsibility before becoming field senior vice president for the southeast region, where he led one of the largest regions for the Allstate business in the U.S. to profitable growth. In his most recent role, Bradley leveraged his depth of experience in sales to help lead the U.S. east zone region to strong results in 2021.

“In addition to his professional responsibilities, Bradley has developed a reputation as a people leader, mentor and champion of inclusive diversity,” Allstate Canada says in a release.

He has served in the U.S. as an enterprise diversity leadership council member, sponsor and mentor for intrapreneurs at The Allstate Corporation, Allstate enterprise culture and employee experience steering committee member, and a board member of the Allstate political action committee.

Michel also started his career with the U.S. Allstate business in 1996 before joining ACG in 2011 as its vice president and chief risk officer; he was appointed president and CEO in January 2016. In June 2021, he was elected chairman of Insurance Bureau of Canada’s board of directors.

During Michel’s tenure, ACG saw strong business growth. Over the past ten years, the Canadian workforce grew by 62% to over 3,000 employees, and the number of homes and vehicles it insures doubled to over 1.4 million. Similarly, the company’s broker business, through its Pembridge and Pafco divisions, has more than doubled since 2017. (Pafco provides personal auto insurance for drivers who do not qualify for coverage in the standard insurance market).

According to Canadian Underwriter’s 2021 Stats Guide, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada was the 10th largest P&C insurer in Canada with more than $2.14 billion in net premiums written in 2020.