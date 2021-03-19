Trees removed at intersection of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has removed a stand of trees that was near the site of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash three years ago.

Sixteen people were killed and thirteen others injured when a semi-truck driver missed a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus.

A safety review after the crash found that trees mostly on private property could obstruct the sightline of drivers coming from the same directions as the semi-truck and bus had been that day.

The review recommended the trees be removed

The Ministry of Highways says the landowner rejected a government offer of compensation, so the province expropriated the land and removed the trees in late February.

The safety review made 13 recommendations in all to improve the intersection near Tisdale, Sask., where the crash occurred.

Highways spokesman David Horth says the only one left outstanding is for SaskPower to relocate some transmission lines.

He says that’s to be done later this year.

Feature image: A memorial for the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards