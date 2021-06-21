Tropical storm Claudette expected to bring heavy rain to Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX – Tropical storm Claudette is headed for Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says the storm is expected to dump heavy rain on parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Claudette was just off the coast of Virginia, heading northeast at 41 kilometres per hour.

The low-pressure weather system was producing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h but is expected to diminish in strength by the time it reaches Canadian waters.

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, though the forecast remains somewhat uncertain.

Localized flooding is possible in vulnerable areas, though the storm is not expected to produce much of a storm surge. Winds will approach gale force over the offshore waters of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Feature image: A passenger car drives through a road flooded by the Tchoutacabouffa River along Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi, Miss., Saturday, June 19, 2021, as water from Tropical Storm Claudette begins to recede. The storm brought much evening and early morning rain and flooded various communities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)