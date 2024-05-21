Update on the Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire

Fort Nelson, B.C. — The B.C. Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter conditions are allowing crews to make progress in their firefight in the province’s northeast where thousands of evacuees remain out of their homes for a second week.

The service says the more seasonable weather is expected to persist until Wednesday.

But it’s warning that despite the favourable conditions, much of the province remains “unseasonably dry” due to the ongoing drought.

It says that means fire fuels remain “very susceptible to ignition” and wildfires can spread rapidly.

The service says that most spring fires are typically caused by human activity and is asking people to do their best to minimize this.

The B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard shows there are 119 active wildfires across the province, 23 of which are known or suspected to have been human-cased, with 11 blamed on lightning.

The online data shows 10 fires are classified as out of control, including the Parker Lake and Patry Creek fires that have been threatening the evacuated community of Fort Nelson.

The town and neighbouring Fort Nelson First Nation in B.C.’s far northeast corner were evacuated of about 4,700 people on May 10, with most now waiting out the fires in Fort St. John, 380 km. to the south.

Feature Photo: An extreme fire warning sign is shown along Highway 97 toward Fort Nelson outside the Charlie Lake Fire Hall near Fort St. John, B.C., on Monday, May 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Boily