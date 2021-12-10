Westland’s acquisition spree continues

Large independent Canadian-owned brokerage Westland Insurance Group Ltd. continues its acquisitions of western Canadian brokerages with the purchase of Reider Insurance.

Westland announced Dec. 7 the acquisition of Reider Insurance in Winnipeg. It follows the acquisitions of Church Eaton Insurance of Calgary and Hook Lafrance Insurance in Regina, announced the previous day.

“Reider Insurance is multi-generation family brokerage that is a tremendous addition to our distribution network. It gives Westland a leading presence in the Manitoba market,” said Jamie Lyons, president and chief operating officer. “The size, scale, and mix of commercial, personal and niche business is strategically complementary to our overall operations. The acquisition—in Manitoba’s capital city—marks a further expansion of Westland’s footprint in the Prairies and continues build on our platform nationally.”

Reider Insurance offers home, auto, travel, business, seasonal/cottage and boat insurance. With this latest acquisition, Westland has nearly 200 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. It handles more than $2.5 billion in premium.

Westland’s other acquisitions (Church Eaton and Hook Lafrance) were announced Dec. 6. Among others, Church Eaton’s products include couriers/messenger services, petroleum, private and semi-private clubs and golf clubs, technology, and transportation and taxi. Hook Lafrance offers residential, auto, farm and commercial insurance.

Westland has acquired about 20 brokerages so far this year alone.

In September, the large brokerage announced its third acquisition over a one-week period when it acquired Tredd Insurance Brokers in Toronto and Calgary.

Tredd offers commercial insurance, with specialties including but not limited to: transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in September, it bought Riverstone Insurance in Canmore and Hill ‘n’ Dale Insurance Ltd. in Breton. Both Alberta brokerages provide residential, auto, farm and commercial insurance. Hill ‘n’ Dale also provides vehicle registry services.

