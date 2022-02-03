Westland’s newest brokerage acquisition

Westland Insurance Group has continued its expansion spree, today announcing acquisition of Campbell, Roy & Eldridge Insurance Services.

Markham, Ont.-based Campbell, Roy & Eldridge offers a wide range of coverages, including home, condo, auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, watercraft, business, trucking and more. In addition to P&C coverages, the brokerage offers life and health insurance products.

This latest acquisition means B.C.-based Westland now has more than 2,200 employees in brokerages across Canada, the company said in a press release.

“Campbell, Roy & Eldridge is a full-service brokerage that is known for helping their personal and commercial lines clients across a wide range of insurance needs, including hard-to-place risks,” says Westland president and CEO Jamie Lyons.

Westland’s made other recent acquisitions, acquiring Bunnell Hitchon Insurance Brokers in Ontario and Rigby Insurance in Alberta in early January 2022.

In late 2021, Westland purchased Reider Insurance in Winnipeg, Church Eaton Insurance of Calgary and Hook Lafrance Insurance in Regina.

Westland also recently expanded its partnership with asset manager Blackstone Credit. The partnership’s main purpose is to aide the brokerage’s goal of growing through acquisitions.

Blackstone will be investing an additional $250 million towards Westland’s growth, the asset manager said. That brings its total investment in Westland to over $1.2 billion since Blackstone’s initial investment in January 2021.

Other recent Westland acquisitions include:

Personal and commercial lines brokerage Harvest Insurance in Steinbach, Man.

Personal and commercial brokerage Insurance Unlimited in Mississauga, Ont.

Tredd Insurance Brokers in Toronto and Calgary. Tredd has expertise in the transportation and energy sectors.

Riverstone Insurance in Canmore, Alta. and Hill ‘n’ Dale Insurance Ltd. in Breton, Alta. Both brokerages provide residential, auto, farm and commercial insurance; Hill n Dale also provides vehicle registry services.

Feature image by iStock.com/Martin Barraud