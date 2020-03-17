What Intact is doing during COVID-19

Intact Insurance employees are working from home and the company has created a dedicated team to keep an eye on developments during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company told Canadian Underwriter.

“We are taking steps as needed to keep our people safe and make sure that everyone has all the information they need,” an Intact spokesperson wrote in an email. “We have a dedicated team monitoring this rapidly changing situation closely, as our priorities are the well-being of our employees and to be there for customers and brokers when they need us.”

The carrier has set up a portion of its website to provide information and updates on the COVID-19 situation, including a message from Intact CEO Charles Brindamour.

“We have many employees who are now working from home and we have a strong business continuity plan in place,” he wrote in his message. “We will take every step necessary to protect employees and customers while ensuring that our business remains operational.”

Intact’s COVID-19 site explains that the company is following recommendations made by both local and national health officials. “This includes more frequent cleaning and disinfection of shared areas and common surfaces, including doorknobs, bathrooms and kitchenettes. We’ve also increased the amount of hand sanitizer available to employees and customers in our offices globally.”

As for client care, the site confirms that claims hotline remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Under its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, Intact does note that walk-in clients will not be accepted. Customers are asked to either call or visit their Client Centre portal online or through the app.

“Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is now our Number 1 priority,” Brindamour wrote, noting that extra caution and vigilance would be needed at this time. “We are working around the clock to remain as responsive as possible. Our focus is on the well-being of our employees and to be there for you — our customers and brokers — when you need us. We are committed to sharing as much information as possible with employees, customers and brokers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Brindamour also wrote that Intact’s “operations and capital position are strong” despite the volatility in the financial markets. “We are well-positioned to continue to serve our customers and brokers and support communities through this stressful period.”