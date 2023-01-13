Where Ontario’s 2022 fire-related deaths ranked

Ontario’s 133 fire-related deaths during 2022 were the highest in more than 20 years, the province’s Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said in a Jan. 3 tweet.

In comparison, 2021 saw 124 fire-related deaths. There were 115 fire-related deaths in 2020 and 72 in 2019.

At news conferences and over social media, municipal and regional fire chiefs and other officials across the province said some of the deaths might have been prevented. They urged Ontario residents to develop fire escape plans for their homes and ensure smoke detectors are functioning properly.

That message resonates with Avery Kartes, a forensic engineer and fire investigator with EFI Global Canada, which is part of Sedgwick.

“In my investigations, there has been an increase in fatal fires related to a lack of functioning smoke detectors in residential settings,” he told Canadian Underwriter.

“A common issue involves a lack of smoke detectors, or smoke detectors installed in common areas, such as within a stairwell or between two floors, that have expired or do not have charged batteries.”

He noted Ontario law requires smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of a home and outside of sleeping areas. Kartes recommended homeowners and building owners consider installing additional smoke detectors in bedrooms and utility rooms – particularly if the rooms are often left closed.

Regular testing is also important, as is establishing a routine for when to change batteries and the smoke detector units themselves.

For landlords specifically, Kartes said suggested checking smoke detectors in tenants’ units twice a year, instead of the mandated once a year, keeping records of those inspections, and keeping purchase records and other documents related to smoke detector installations and replacements.

