Which insurer is providing more E&O capacity to Canada

Signs are showing that stability – and more capacity – is returning to Canada’s commercial insurance market, including a recent announcement that the professional liability division of Cincinnati-based Great American Insurance Group has expanded into Canada.

More specifically, Great American’s professional liability division has expanded its primary and excess errors and omissions (E&O) coverage in the Canadian market.

“Launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, the expansion of underwriting services into Canada follows the strategic decision by the company to take advantage of an improving market landscape,” according to the company, which explains its strategy in a Feb. 2 release. “Both the primary and excess professional liability products offer protection for a wide variety of business professionals including but not limited to design professionals, lawyers, technology firms, accountants and many other non-medical professional service firms.”

Maia Espejo, divisional assistant vice president of Great American’s professional liability division, has joined Great American to lead the newly established Canadian office.

“Maia has 19 years of experience in the professional liability insurance market in Canada with extensive knowledge in the professional, financial and executive risk sectors,” says Reina Gregorio, divisional president of Great American Professional Liability.

Prior to joining Great American, Maia was the national practice leader for The Sovereign General Insurance Company from 2019 to 2021, where she managed and grew their professional liability portfolio.

