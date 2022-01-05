Willis Towers Watson’s new risk and broking leader for Canada

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has appointed Erin Magilton as the new risk and broking leader for the brokerage’s Canada region.

Magilton has more than 25 years of experience in the risk and broking industry and has held a variety of roles throughout her career. Most recently, she was the senior director of corporate insurance risk management at RBC. She also led the global insurance risk management team at Manulife/John Hancock (Manulife operates as John Hancock in the United States), and created and led the risk-managed and large account practice for JLT Canada (a part of Marsh & McLennan Companies).

Prior to her WTW appointment, Magilton led the national real estate practice for Marsh, and managed the oil and gas-based Calgary branch at Aon.

Based in Toronto, Magilton will report to Mike Liss, who leads risk and broking for North America for Willis Towers Watson.

Magilton’s new role follows the appointment of Laura Samaroo as the new Canadian region leader for WTW Nov. 30, 2021. Based in Vancouver, Samaroo had been WTW’s western Canadian market leader and Canada co-leader until appointed to her new role.

Brian Parsons had been WTW’s Canadian CEO until early 2021, when he joined BFL Canada as president of its risk management division.

WTW has approximately 1,000 employees in Canada (including but not limited to commercial P&C risk and broking), with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

