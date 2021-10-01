October 1, 2021 by The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
The global pivot to remote work at the start of the pandemic sent organizations scrambling to set up work-from-home solutions to keep business moving along. While we’re much further along than those early days—and starting to move toward hybrid work arrangements—there are still a lot of security gaps in remote workforces.
The evolving nature of online fraud
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates fewer than five per cent of victims file a fraud report and that a majority of phishing scams that solicit personal information don’t involve direct financial losses. “Financial loss isn’t the only consequence of a security breach,” says Anna McCrindell, Vice President, Commercial Insurance with Wawanesa. “Aside from being less productive, you could also lose intellectual property, be hit with compliance fines, risk damage to your company’s reputation and ultimately, lose customers.”
How cybercriminals trick you
Cybercriminals view pandemics, natural disasters and other high-profile events as an opportunity to breach vulnerabilities. And the attacks continue to evolve as the pandemic evolves.
“These attacks are becoming much more sophisticated, and often much more customized,” explains McCrindell. “Victims are enticed to click on malicious links, give up passwords or install unauthorized software. From there, cybercriminals can gain access to corporate systems, steal sensitive data, extort ransom or even add your computer to a botnet to launch malicious attacks on other computers.”
How to practice good cyber hygiene
As Canadians continue to work from home or embrace hybrid work, it’s a good time to look at security measures to protect both personal and work-related data.
Do:
Don’t:
“It’s also important to ensure your company has an incident response plan—from who to contact if an incident occurs, to how to isolate infected devices and restore data from the last backup,” adds McCrindell.
While there’s no guarantee you or your team won’t be the victim of a security breach, proper cyber hygiene can make you a less attractive target to cybercriminals and mitigate any potential damage.
Originally published on wawanesa.com/canada/blog/working-from-home-cybersecurity
