WTW’s new global client exec for Canada

Helen DiVito is the new executive global client advocate for Canada at WTW, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company.

As global client advocate, DiVito will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with risk and finance executives at Fortune 1000 firms. She will help identify and structure insurance solutions for clients, by working across WTW’s range of services.

“We are delighted to welcome Helen DiVito to the WTW corporate risk and broking team,” says Erin Magilton, WTW’s Canada leader of corporate risk and broking.

“Helen brings extensive insurance industry experience to our diverse and talented Canadian business. She is a well-respected industry leader in Canada, and by introducing her to our Canadian leadership team, we will continue to develop innovative broking solutions for clients.”

DiVito has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, where she held senior business development and client service delivery roles at Swiss Re and RSA.