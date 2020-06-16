Andrew Agencies buys Saskatoon brokerage with two offices

Saskatoon Insurance Agencies, which places home, auto, commercial and farm coverage, has been acquired by Andrew Agencies Ltd. effective June 1.

Based in the Manitoba community of Virden, about 80 kilometres west of Brandon, Andrew now has 20 offices in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. That includes the two Saskatoon locations for Saskatoon Insurance Agencies, which has been in business for more than 50 years. Saskatoon Insurance Agencies owners Elva and Peter Bennett are now retiring.

“We had wanted to retire with the comfort of knowing we had found just the right fit for both our clients and our team — and we have done that with Andrew Agencies,” Peter Bennett said in a statement last week.

“The current Saskatoon staff will remain and will be supported and complemented with existing product specialists from Andrew Agencies.”

Before 2020, Andrew’s most recent acquisition was in 2018 when it bought Wawota Agencies (2000) Ltd., in the Saskatchewan community of Wawota, about 200 km east of Regina. A year earlier, Andrew bought its first Alberta brokerage, Airdrie-based McCracken Insurance M.I.L. Ltd.

In addition to crop hail coverage, Andrew places home, auto, commercial and boiler and machinery, among others. Outside of P&C insurance, Andrew provides life insurance, critical illness protection and financial planning, among other services.

Andrew is part of the Moston House Ltd. Group of Companies, which also includes Custom Software Solutions Inc. and RFNOW Inc., which provides wireless and fibre optic internet service in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The most recent acquisition gives Andrew two offices in Saskatoon — one on 8th Street East and the other on Betts Avenue.

In addition to auto coverage with Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Saskatoon Insurance Agencies place insurance for motor homes, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

In commercial lines, Saskatoon Insurance Agencies targets auto garages, restaurants, construction trades, manufacturers, oil and gas and computer consultants, among others.

Elsewhere in Saskatchewan, Andrew has brokerage offices in Carlyle, Moosomin, Rocanville, Redvers, Weyburn and Whitewood. In Manitoba, Andrew has – in addition to its original Virden office — three brokerage offices in Winnipeg as well as one office each in Boissevain, Brandon, Hamiota, Reston, Russell and Ste Rose du Lac.

