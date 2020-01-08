The latest brokerage to join the parade of M&A in 2020

Another day, another acquisition.

McDougall Insurance and Financial has merged with Provenance Insurance Services Ltd., which operates as Knox Hutchison Insurance Services (North Bay), Municipal Insurance Services (North Bay) and Dynamic Insurance Brokers (Sudbury).

Provenance will join with McDougall to form an independent broker with 36 offices in Ontario, more than 400 employees, and more than $370 million in P&C premium and a strong and growing financial services division.

Ross McDougall, CEO of Ontario brokerage McDougall Insurance and Financial, welcomed into the fold the 30 employees of Provenance, a northern Ontario brokerage. “All employees of Provenance Insurance will remain with the organization and both locations will continue unchanged,” he said in a release. “All members of the management team, including the current owner and president George Hutchison, will continue in their current position after this merger.”

McDougall said Provenance “is an excellent partner for McDougall Insurance, with their strong specialization in commercial insurance, including municipal, non-profit, First Nations, entertainment, mining and long-haul transportation. This merger greatly enhances the geographic coverage for McDougall Insurance as well as adding to our areas of specialization.”

Other acquisitions so far this year: