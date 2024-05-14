Westland expands employee benefits practice with latest acquisition

Westland Insurance has expanded its employee benefits offerings with the acquisition of Dupuis Langen Group in Richmond, B.C.

Dupuis Langen Group specializes in employee benefits solutions, servicing a diverse clientele spanning non-profit organizations and private companies, with particular expertise in the areas community social services sector and unionized employers, Westland says in a May 6 press release. The acquisition of the group benefits brokerage was effective May 1.

“The acquisition of the Dupuis Langen Group allows Westland Insurance to enhance its offerings and provide an even broader range of services to its clients,” Westland says in the release. “This expansion will enable Westland to better serve organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations, with their benefits platforms across the country.”

In addition to employee benefit plans, the Dupuis Langen Group also offers travel insurance, group retirement, personal health and dental plans, among others, according to the company’s website.

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The independent insurance trades over $3 billion in premium across personal, commercial, employee benefits, farm and specialty insurance segments.

At the beginning of the year, Westland acquired two Alberta-based brokerages — Dyberg Insurance Inc. and Prairie Villa Insurance.

Dyberg Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Edmonton. It has offered personal and commercial insurance services for more than 70 years.

Prairie Villa Insurance is a full-service brokerage with home, auto, commercial and farm offerings. Established in 1973, the brokerage now has three offices across North Alberta’s Peace County — Grand Prairie, Sexsmith and Spirit River.

Feature image by iStock.com/cagkansayin