Which firm racked up 8 mergers over the summer?

September 28, 2022 by Canadian Underwriter Staff
Brokerage M&A has been hectic so far in 2022, with one firm bringing eight brokerages across Canada under its wing during the summer.
Navacord today announced it closed eight acquisitions during July and August that expands the company’s presence in both group benefits and P&C in many Canadian provinces. This includes the company’s first deal in Manitoba.
Firms partnering with Navacord over the summer include:
There was also one small-book deal during the July-August period, according to a spokesperson.
Following a busy 2021, brokerage consolidation continues to track an aggressive pace this year as other firms also have announced multiple mergers in recent weeks and months.
