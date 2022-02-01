Canadian MGA adopts new national brand

Agile Underwriting Solutions announced that Guardian Risk Managers and Exhale Insurance will be rebranded under Agile, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Agile, based in Nova Scotia and owned by Westland Insurance, is an MGA that specializes in hard-to-place personal and commercial property coverage. Upon rebranding, brokers at Guardian Risk Managers and Exhale Insurance will receive access to Agile’s additional products.

With these recent rebrands, Agile plans to further their product access and support for broker partners.

“We’re thrilled to extend our reach nationally with the amalgamation of three leading Canadian MGAs under the Agile Underwriting Solutions umbrella,” Brett Graham, president, Agile Underwriting Solutions, says in a press release.

Graham says the amalgamation of the three brands will “be a great benefit to our brokers and their clients in finding easy solutions for hard-to-place insurance, which is critical during this hard market cycle.”

Guardian Risk Managers is a national insurance MGA which underwrites businesses, residential and commercial properties, and is a provider of standard and non-standard commercial lines and niche personal lines products.

Founded in April 2019, Exhale Insurance is an MGA, and approved Lloyd’s of London coverholder, that delivers insurance products to their broker partners and customers. This news follows Agile’s acquisition of Exhale in July 2021.

Feature image by iStock.com/Fokusiert