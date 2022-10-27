Aviva exec to lead Insurance Institute’s board

Aviva Canada CEO Jason Storah has been elected chairman of the board of governors of the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC).

Storah, who is based in Toronto, was elected following IIC’s 69th annual general meeting, held on Oct. 25 in Calgary.

“I am proud to assume this leadership role and look forward to helping guide the development of Institute programs that prepare Canadian P&C insurance professionals to fulfill their career aspirations,” Storah said in an IIC press release issued Wednesday.

Storah was appointed CEO of Aviva Canada in 2019. He joined the insurer in 2004 and was previously chief distribution officer.

As the professional education body for the P&C insurance industry in Canada, IIC sets professional standard for the industry through education programs. It is known for such designations as the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP).

IIC’s membership of more than 40,000 members includes more than 18,000 active students in its formal programs.

The Institute, along with the board’s vision, continues to provide “practical and relevant education programs for our future industry leaders,” commented IIC president and CEO Peter Hohman.

In addition to Storah, the IIC’s 2022-2023 executive committee of the board of governors includes:

Valérie Lavoie, IIC deputy chairwoman; president and chief operating officer of Desjardins General Insurance Group)

James Russell, IIC vice-chairman, membership-at-large, president and CEO of TD Insurance

Heather Masterson, immediate past IIC chairwoman; president and CEO of Travelers Canada

Regional vice chairs are:

Joanne Hampson (Western provinces)

Dave Smiley (Ontario)

Lisa Desgagné (Québec)

Helen O’Donnell (Atlantic provinces)

Divisional vice chairs are: