Canadian Underwriter
News

Light earthquakes recorded around Newfoundland and Labrador

February 4, 2020   by The Canadian Press


Print this page Share

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A number of light earthquakes have been recorded around Newfoundland and Labrador over the last week, according to Earthquakes Canada.

At approximately 2 p.m. local time on Monday, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was registered in coastal Labrador at a depth of 18 kilometres.

The earthquake, recorded about 18 kilometres east of Postville, N.L., was one of the most powerful to hit the region since 2009, according to Canadian government records.

Earthquakes Canada classifies magnitude 4.3 as among earthquakes that are “often felt, but rarely cause damage.”

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was also recorded off eastern Newfoundland on Sunday, 310 kilometres east of Bonavista.

It follows a magnitude 4.4 quake recorded in the same area off of Bonavista on Jan. 31, both at a depth of 18 kilometres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.

Print this page Share

Related
Alberta family wants talks on farm contaminated by oil and gas industry
Induced earthquakes raise chances of damaging shaking in 2016: USGS
Stilling quake risk in eastern Canada demands greater focus, awareness and effort: Swiss Re
What people report ‘feeling’ in earthquakes offer valuable information


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*