Everest makes key promotion and appoints chairman

Everest Re Group’s reinsurance division, Everest Reinsurance, has promoted Scott Paddington to chief agent and chief underwriting officer of Everest Reinsurance Canada. It also appointed Russ Lewis to chairman of Everest Reinsurance Canada.

Both now report to Jill Beggs, head of North America reinsurance.

Paddington will oversee Everest’s reinsurance business operations in Canada. Lewis will represent Everest in the market, serve broker partners and continue providing strategic counsel to Everest’s reinsurance business in Canada and globally.

“Everest’s leadership in the global reinsurance market can be credited to its exceptional team of talent. Scott’s diverse banking, broker and financial advising background, coupled with his tenure at Everest uniquely positions him to drive the Everest reinsurance business forward,” said Beggs. “We are also looking forward to working closely with Russ in this new strategic role. Russ has been an integral part of our Canada operation expansion.”

Since joining Everest in 2010, Paddington’s led growth and profitability initiatives for Everest’s portfolio. Previously, he was a financial advisor at Nesbitt Burns, in insurance at Empyrean and in reinsurance at Guy Carpenter Canada. He’s also worked at various Canadian banks, where he developed expertise in both capital markets and global risk management.

Lewis has been with Everest for 30 years and led a team that grew the Canadian operation. He previously worked at Prudential and General Reinsurance.

Everest Re Group provides reinsurance and insurance through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories. It offers P&C and specialty products through operating affiliates in key markets globally.

