CIAA announces new president

The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) has announced Maria Joshua as its new president.

Joshua is vice president, quality assurance and training with Sedgwick Canada. She has more than 10 years’ experience at Sedgwick and more than 35 years’ experience in the industry. Prior to her new appointment, she was president of CIAA’s Ontario region.

Joshua will succeed Janak Lally, who now holds the role of immediate past president. He is based in Vancouver, B.C.

CIAA appointed its new executive team in October. Joining Joshua, other elected members include:

Lewis Moorman, vice president (Edmonton, Alta.)

Kyler Hart-Moore, vice president (Grande Prairie, Alta.)

Christine Andrews, secretary (Hamilton, Ont.)

Giovanni Rocca, treasurer (Sudbury, Ont.)

At its recent annual general meeting, held in Toronto, Ontario, CIAA also appointed the following board of directors for the 2023-24 term:

Sean Forgie, ClaimsPro, Mississauga, Ont.



Lewis Moorman, ClaimsPro, Edmonton, Alta.



James Eso, Crawford & Company (Canada), Waterloo, Ont.



Heather Matthews, Crawford & Company (Canada), Waterloo, Ont.

Lee Powell, Sedgwick Canada, Mississauga, Ont.



Leslie Guerette, Sedgwick Canada, Mississauga, Ont.



Owen Watson, Kernaghan Adjusters, Vancouver, B.C.



Allan Hart, Coast Claims Service, Victoria, B.C.



James Matheson, Marsh Adjustment, Bedford, N.S.



“CIAA’s newly elected executive and board of directors will continue advancing the key strategic initiatives set by previous boards to ensure CIAA’s continued relevance and stature in today’s marketplace,” Patricia Battle, CIAA’s executive director shared in a release with Canadian Underwriter.

“These dedicated insurance professionals willingly share their talents and time in service to the membership. Their knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm ensures we continue to execute on value to the membership as the influential voice of the independent adjuster in Canada.”