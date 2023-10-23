Claims veteran announces retirement

Lorri Frederick will retire as president of ClaimsPro North America at the end of this year.

Frederick’s insurance career spans more than 30 years in the industry, including 10 years at independent adjusting firm ClaimsPro.

“During her 10 years with ClaimsPro, Lorri has been instrumental in the organization’s continued industry leadership through delivering service excellence to clients, large and small,” the firm said in a press release Friday. “Her strong work ethic and her tireless efforts at building relationships with both clients and fellow employees has helped to grow ClaimsPro into what it is today.”

Frederick will move into an executive advisory role while Paul Gilbody will be appointed president of ClaimsPro North America, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Over the coming weeks, Gilbody will work closely with Frederick to ensure a smooth transition for clients and employees.

Gilbody joined ClaimsPro in April 2023 as senior vice president, “bringing with him a demonstrated history of leadership, operational transformation, and business relationship management,” the release said. “He is an experienced leader with a proven track record in the financial services industry, overseeing personal, commercial, and specialty claims divisions in Canada.”

In her role, Frederick is responsible for the strategic direction of all aspects of the adjusting firm. She started with ClaimsPro in October 2013 and previously served as ClaimsPro’s executive vice president of operations, chief operating officer and president of ClaimsPro in Canada.

Following ClaimsPro’s expansion into the United States, Frederick became president of ClaimsPro North America in 2020. She is responsible for overseeing operational activities throughout the continent, including managing regional vice presidents, conducting regional operations, interacting with clients and team-building.

Prior to joining ClaimsPro, Frederick served as SVP, operations with a major insurance adjusting firm. She oversaw operational activities for a number of divisions, including Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and worked with the departments of environmental solutions, the call centre and national service centre.

Frederick is a fully licensed adjuster in Ontario and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics.