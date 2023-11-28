Merger creates scale for two Ontario brokerages

Selectpath Insurance, a Navacord brokerage, has partnered with Myers Insurance to enlarge the southwestern Ontario presence of each brokerage.

Headquartered in Wallaceburg, Ont., and with an office in Corunna, Myers Insurance is a second-generation multi-lines brokerage run by president Jim Myers. The business started with Myers’ father in 1944.

Myers Insurance offers a wide variety of products in the business segments of personal property, auto, commercial lines, farm, bonds and large complex commercial operations. It also offers life insurance products, including personal and group benefit plans for employers with two or more employees.

Related: Major merger of three Navacord commercial brokerages

“We knew Selectpath and Navacord were the right fit as partners for our brokerage because they share our approach to putting our clients first no matter the situation,” Jim Myers said of the partnership. “We are excited to gain access to a robust variety of markets, enabling us to enhance our services and provide even more value to our clients.”

Selectpath Insurance is a London, Ont.-based insurance brokerage, and also has an office in Sarnia. It works closely with its sister brokerage, Selectpath Benefits.

Selectpath Insurance’s areas of specialty include general commercial insurance, construction, hotels, condos, and technology and start-up companies.

“We are excited to have Myers become a part of Selectpath Insurance,” said Tony Filice, chief operating officer of Selectpath Insurance. “Their generational growth and exceptional track record with muti-line expertise and client satisfaction aligns with our core values, and we look forward to expanding our services together in Southwestern Ontario.”

Feature imagine courtesy of iStock.com/ricardoreitmeyer