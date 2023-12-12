This province is Hub’s latest benefits firms acquisition target

Global commercial brokerage Hub International announced the acquisitions of two Alberta benefits firms this week.

Hub, based in Illinois, has acquired JRP Financial Services, Inc., as well as the shares of The Musgrave Group. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“Our strategy with these two acquisitions is to continue to build and add to our significant employee benefits and retirement services talent in the Prairie provinces. Both JRP and Musgrave are representative of what we’re looking for when we partner with firms who we believe we can grow with and who will benefit from the scale of HUB in the benefits marketplace,” Ryan Matthews, president & CEO of HUB Prairies told Canadian Underwriter.

Located in Calgary, JRP Financial Services is an independent benefits firm, which specializes in employee benefits, pension planning and human resources. The brokerage has six offices across Canada, according to its website.

The JRP team, including Jason Conley, benefits consultant and Lise Gaudreau, client relations specialist, will join Hub’s Prairies team.

Located in Canmore, Alta., The Musgrave Group is an employee benefits firm specializing in customized employee health benefits programs for small- and mid-size companies. The Musgrave Group has served western Canada for more than 20 years.

The Musgrave Group team, including Dave Musgrave, president, will also join Hub’s Prairies team.

Feature image by iStock.com/Maxiphoto