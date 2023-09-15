Veteran risk manager receives RIMS top honour

Catherine Dowdall, director of insurance and loss control at AECON Construction, has received the Donald M. Stuart Award, the highest honour for Canada’s risk management field.

The award was presented in Ottawa Sept. 12 at the RIMS Canada Conference, which saw about 1,400 participants this year, one presenter shared during the welcome address.

Dowdall boasts nearly 40 years of experience in risk management at corporations including AECON Construction, Tim Hortons, Canada Post, OLG, Brookfield Properties, Cadillac Fairview, and the Ontario Ministry of Government Services.

Over the last seven years at AECON, Dowdall has managed negotiations for multi-billion-dollar construction projects and complex insurance programs.

She’s been an active RIMS volunteer, holding multiple positions on the Ontario RIMS chapter’s board of directors, where she was board president for the 1999-2000 term. Dowdall has attended RIMS Canada Conferences and other industry events as a speaker nearly 10 times.

“I am truly humbled to be joining previous Donald M. Stuart Award winners, many of whom I have worked alongside and whom I deeply respect for their continued commitment to risk management excellence,” Dowdall said in a statement.

“The risk community is filled with amazing business leaders who are genuinely passionate about supporting others in this wonderfully, rewarding profession. For those just starting out, don’t be afraid to ask questions, reach out to your peers, volunteer with your local RIMS chapter, take advantage of opportunities that are presented to you.”

Photo courtesy of RIMS, the risk management society®