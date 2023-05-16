What’s behind Lloyd Sadd’s latest brokerage deal

Navacord founding partner Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers has acquired northern Alberta’s Casey Insurance, effective Apr. 1.

Casey Insurance is a full-service brokerage offering home, auto and business insurance solutions to clients within the region of Peace River, Alta., and its surrounding communities. Founded in 1978, Casey offers policies from about 13 insurers, according to its website.

“We are excited to join Lloyd Sadd and begin this next chapter for Casey Insurance,” Lisa Jebb, owner of Casey Insurance, commented in a public statement about the deal.

“By joining Lloyd Sadd, Casey Insurance will be able to further expand their offerings to clients with deeper market access and collaboration with other Navacord broker partners,” Navacord announced. “As one of western Canada’s largest brokerages, and a Navacord broker partner, Lloyd Sadd looks forward to ascending upon their growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond.”

For Lloyd Sadd, the deal expands the brokerage’s reach in western Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Casey Insurance to the Lloyd Sadd bench,” Chris Huebner, Lloyd Sadd president and CEO added. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their clients align perfectly with our own values, and we look forward to working together and providing exceptional service with an enhanced collaborative power.”

