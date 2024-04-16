Alberta Insurance Council names new CEO

Alberta Insurance Council (AIC) has announced Amina Deiab as its new chief executive officer, effective April 22.

Deiab is AIC’s second permanent CEO since the provincial licensing and regulation body for insurance brokers and adjusters launched 35 years ago. She will succeed Darlene Hyde, who held the interim CEO position since Aug. 2023, following long-standing CEO and predecessor Joanne Abram’s retirement.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO of the Alberta Insurance Council,” Deiab says in a press release. “The AIC has a long and proud history of protecting Alberta insurance consumers and regulating the industry, and I am proud to build upon that legacy.

“It is critical for the AIC to enhance its relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders, increase regulation effectiveness, modernize its systems and processes, and implement improvements to keep pace with changes in the industry,” she continues.

“I look forward to working with the AIC Board, industry councils, AIC staff, and our many partners to make progress in these areas, to advance regulatory practices for the industry, and to continue evolving the AIC for the future.”

Deiab is founder of QED Inc., which helps boards, chairs and executive teams build corporate governance practices. She previously served as president & CEO of the Safety Codes Council, where she helped transform the organization to “become a risk and outcomes-based regulator,” according to AIC’s press release. Prior to that, she worked in the public sector for the government of Alberta.

“Amina is a transformational leader with over twenty years of experience in the public and private sectors, including serving on and working with boards of directors for a decade,” the release from AIC reads.