Gore Mutual names new CIO

James Warburton has joined Gore Mutual Insurance Company as chief information officer, effective this week.

He’ll lead Gore Mutual’s technology team through the next phase of its ‘Next Horizon’ digital transformation, which aims to create “a purpose-driven, digitally led, national insurer,” the company said.

Warburton has a two-decade track record of leading teams and delivering tech and business solutions, and will serve on Gore’s executive team reporting directly to CEO Andy Taylor.

“With his experience in technology transformation, building strong technical teams and deep expertise in the P&C industry, I look forward to working closely with James as we continue to enhance our technology capabilities for industry-leading broker and customer experiences,” Taylor said.

Warburton was most recently at Aviva Canada, where he held senior leadership roles, including vice president of technology platforms and vice president of transformation distribution.

While there, he managed the core applications (including the full Guidewire suite), led technology transformation for the commercial business, and drove innovation and modernization of distribution and broker channels.

Gore Mutual has offices in Cambridge, Ont., Toronto and Vancouver.