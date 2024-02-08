IBC board welcomes two new senior P&C executive leaders

Two relatively new senior Canadian P&C insurance industry leaders have been appointed to Insurance Bureau of Canada’s board of directors.

IBC welcomed Jolee Crosby, CEO of Reinsurance Canada and English Caribbean at Swiss Re, and Aviva Canada CEO Tracy Garrad to its board yesterday.

“The property and casualty insurance industry’s ability to navigate a changing and challenging world lies in our capacity to be strategic, agile, and focused on consumer solutions,” IBC board chairwoman Heather Masterson, president and CEO of Travelers Canada, commented on the appointments.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome Jolee Crosby and Tracy Garrad to our board. Their experience, vision and leadership will strengthen our efforts to influence meaningful and positive change for our industry and the customers we serve.”

Jolee Crosby, Swiss Re Reinsurance Canada and English Caribbean

Crosby joined Swiss Re in 1998 and has held several roles within the company.

For 18 years, she focused on P&C lines of business both in the direct and reinsurance markets. In 2016, she moved to life and health, globally overseeing both medical underwriting and the medical reimbursement line of business.

Crosby received her undergraduate degree in Political Science and her Juris Doctorate of Law from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

She practiced law at an insurance defense firm, where she represented insurance carriers and their customers in litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.

Tracy Garrad, Aviva Canada

Tracy Garrad became CEO of Aviva Canada in October 2023.

She succeeded Jason Storah, who was appointed CEO of Aviva’s U.K. & Ireland General Insurance operations on Aug. 30 2023.

Garrad was previously CEO of AXA’s U.K. healthcare businesses (formerly AXA PPP). Before that, she was CEO of HSBC’s Channel Islands and Isle of Man business, following a four-year tenure as the CEO of First Direct Bank.

An advocate and activist for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Garrad was named in the Top 20 HERoes Women Role Models 2021 and 2022.

She served as a member on the U.K. City of London Socio-Economic Diversity Taskforce during 2021-22 and is currently a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange plc.

She was honoured with the Freedom of the City of London, U.K., in August 2022 for her service and commitment to improving diversity in business.

