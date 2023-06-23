Insurer appoints industry veteran as president and CEO

Everest Insurance has appointed industry veteran Renato Rodrigues as president and CEO of Everest Insurance Company of Canada.

Rodrigues will lead Everest Canada’s insurance business strategy, overseeing its underwriting, claims, operations and finance functions, Everest Insurance said in a press release June 19. He will also serve as a director on Everest Canada’s board of directors.

“Renato is a skilled problem-solver and a proven leader of large, diverse teams with a successful track record working across continents and insurance product lines,” said Mike Mulray, president of North America insurance with Everest Insurance. “We are delighted to welcome him to Everest. I look forward to working closely with Renato as we continue to advance our North American strategy and expand our business to meet the growing needs of our clients across Canada.”

Rodrigues will be based in Toronto, reporting to Mulray. Everest Insurance is the insurance division of Everest Re Group, a global provider of property, casualty, specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions.

Rodrigues has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, spanning property, casualty, specialty and financial lines in both Canada and Latin America. He joins from AXA XL, where he was most recently Canada country manager as well as CEO and chief agent for its Canada insurance operations.

Rodrigues has also held positions as regional leader for AXA XL in Latin America and deputy CEO for AXA Seguros in Brazil. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility at both Liberty International Underwriters and Chubb.

He holds a B.S. in Economics from Universidade de São Paulo.

Interim CEO of Everest Insurance Company of Canada, Luke Lichty, has also been named head of commercial and specialty insurance. Reporting to Rodrigues, Lichty will lead Everest Canada’s commercial lines business development strategy and oversee the Canadian underwriting team.

