NFP names industry vet to its Canadian surety group

Deanna Brewer is NFP’s new senior vice president and account manager for surety in Canada.

A P&C insurance industry vet with more than 25 years of experience in the surety business, Brewer was appointed for her technical knowledge and strategic thinking in managing complex contract surety facilities.

Before joining NFP, she was a senior surety account manager with Aon in Edmonton, Alta., according to her LinkedIn profile. There, she led efforts to evaluate clients’ risk profiles, enabled clients to meet capital requirements, optimized their cost of capital, and designed off-balance sheet solutions to letters of credit.

At NFP Canada, Brewer will report to John Stewart, the brokerage’s surety leader in Canada.

“Deanna is an excellent addition to NFP and brings a high level of surety expertise, plus an outstanding commitment to collaboration and clients,” Stewart comments. “We’re excited about the progress we’ve made in expanding our construction surety offerings.

“Deanna’s technical knowledge and leadership will advance our ability to manage complex contract surety facilities, strengthen NFP’s position as a premier surety brokerage and provide significant value to our construction clients.”

NFP’s commercial surety risk practice is part of its construction and infrastructure (C&I) group, co-led by David Bowcott, Adrian Pellen and John Hyland.

The C&I group covers both Canada and the United States.

“I’m excited to join NFP and work with this experienced and knowledgeable team,” says Brewer. “Specialized expertise is a game-changer for clients, especially in the construction space. I’m looking forward to providing best-in-class guidance and service while also helping to grow our surety business in Canada.”

NFP, a property and insurance brokerage, also provides services to clients in the areas of benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement planning.