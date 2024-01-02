BrokerLink completes 20 acquisitions in 2023

BrokerLink has completed 20 total acquisitions in 2023, including two new brokerage deals — one in Alberta and one in Ontario.

“The company remains a top succession option for principals who are thinking about the future of their operation and their employees and the door is always open for a conversation,” BrokerLink wrote in a press release. “BrokerLink continues to demonstrate it is a strong investor in the communities in which it operates, by expanding its services and providing stable employment opportunities.”

In Alberta, BrokerLink acquired Broker Age Corporation, which includes Broker Age General Insurance Inc. and Whitecourt Insurance Ltd.

Broker Age General Insurance is based in Grande Prairie, Alta., while Whitecourt Insurance is located in Whitecourt, Alta. Both brokerages offer full-service home, auto and business insurance and have serviced Alberta for over a decade. BrokerLink acquired them on Dec. 1, 2023.

“BrokerLink’s purpose is aligned with ours and we trust that our customers will continue receiving exceptional service, while our employees will also benefit through opportunities to grow their careers within BrokerLink,” Sheldon Ward and Trevor Sodergren, partners and officers of Broker Age Corporation said in a press release.

In 2023, BrokerLink made five other acquisitions in Alberta, including Alpine Insurance, Access Insurance, Vegreville Insurance, Sims Insurance and Myrnam Insurance.

In Ontario, BrokerLink recently acquired W.N. Atkinson Insurance, which has been family-owned and operated since 1929. The full-service brokerage in Mississauga, On., offers home, auto and commercial policies. BrokerLink said the deal will help expand its presence in the region.

The Atkinson deal follows up on 11 other acquisitions BrokerLink made in Ontario in 2023, including Heinsoo Insurance, Dowhaniuk Insurance, All-Risks Burlington, Rick Beer Insurance, AAimsafe Insurance, Eagen Insurance, Donnell Insurance, WoodMar Insurance, Icon Insurance, Faulkner Insurance and G. Kranz Insurance.

BrokerLink also acquired Kent & White Insurance and Strum Insurance in Atlantic Canada, for a total of 20 deals last year.

Feature image by iStock.com/Parradee Kietsirikul