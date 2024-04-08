HSB Canada announces new president and CEO

Barbara Bellissimo is the new president and CEO of HSB Canada, part of Munich Re.

She succeeds John Mulvihill, who retired after a 34-year-long tenure with HSB Canada.

Bellissimo’s insurance career began in 1986. She’s since held multiple positions in the property and casualty insurance sector — including chief agent and senior president at State Farm Canada and senior vice president at Desjardins.

She has also served as board member at several insurance and financial-related institutions, including board director at Insurance Bureau of Canada, board member and board chair at the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), board member at Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), and board member and chair at HSB Canada before her current role, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Barbara during her tenure as board member and chair,” Peter Richter, board member of HSB Canada and divisional head of HSB Group, says in a statement. “In addition to her wealth of industry experience, she brings a strong commitment to achieving our growth ambition, and a passion for talent development and inclusivity.”

Outside of her P&C commitments, Bellissimo holds several board positions in her community, including chairwoman of the Southlake Hospital Foundation, and a board member of Sienna Senior Living.

Bellissimo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in commercial and administrative studies from Western University and is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP). She is also a course director for York University’s risk management and insurance program.